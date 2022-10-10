Pera Finance (PERA) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $13,891.00

Pera Finance (PERA) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. During the last week, Pera Finance has traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Pera Finance token can currently be purchased for $0.0031 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. Pera Finance has a market capitalization of $115,697.80 and $13,891.00 worth of Pera Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pera Finance Token Profile

Pera Finance was first traded on July 9th, 2021. Pera Finance’s total supply is 125,350,784 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,151,125 tokens. The official website for Pera Finance is pera.finance. Pera Finance’s official Twitter account is @perafinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Pera Finance is https://reddit.com/r/perafinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Pera Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pera Finance (PERA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. Pera Finance has a current supply of 125,350,784 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Pera Finance is 0.00295863 USD and is down -1.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $11,878.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://pera.finance/.”

