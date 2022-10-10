PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) Sees Large Volume Increase

PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 16,737 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 353,250 shares.The stock last traded at $23.41 and had previously closed at $23.03.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PGTI. StockNews.com raised shares of PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of PGT Innovations from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of PGT Innovations in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 1.38.

PGT Innovations ( NYSE:PGTI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $406.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.73 million. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Deborah L. Lapinska sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total value of $209,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 142,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,987,794.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other PGT Innovations news, VP Deborah L. Lapinska sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total value of $209,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 142,820 shares in the company, valued at $2,987,794.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert Andrew Keller sold 4,746 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.95, for a total transaction of $104,174.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 54,904 shares in the company, valued at $1,205,142.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,746 shares of company stock valued at $438,755. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in PGT Innovations in the 2nd quarter valued at $225,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in PGT Innovations by 141.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,799 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 8,663 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in PGT Innovations by 1.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 145,824 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in PGT Innovations by 256.7% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 84,920 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 61,112 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PGT Innovations by 0.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 96,994 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. 88.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries manufactures and supplies impact-resistant aluminum frame windows and doors in the United States and internationally. The company provides heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact resistant vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

