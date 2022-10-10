PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) Sees Large Volume Increase

PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 16,737 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 353,250 shares.The stock last traded at $23.41 and had previously closed at $23.03.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PGTI. StockNews.com raised shares of PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of PGT Innovations from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of PGT Innovations in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
PGT Innovations Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 1.38.
Insider Transactions at PGT Innovations
In related news, VP Deborah L. Lapinska sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total value of $209,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 142,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,987,794.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other PGT Innovations news, VP Deborah L. Lapinska sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total value of $209,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 142,820 shares in the company, valued at $2,987,794.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert Andrew Keller sold 4,746 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.95, for a total transaction of $104,174.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 54,904 shares in the company, valued at $1,205,142.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,746 shares of company stock valued at $438,755. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On PGT Innovations
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in PGT Innovations in the 2nd quarter valued at $225,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in PGT Innovations by 141.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,799 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 8,663 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in PGT Innovations by 1.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 145,824 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in PGT Innovations by 256.7% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 84,920 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 61,112 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PGT Innovations by 0.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 96,994 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. 88.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
PGT Innovations Company Profile
PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries manufactures and supplies impact-resistant aluminum frame windows and doors in the United States and internationally. The company provides heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact resistant vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PGT Innovations (PGTI)
- Levi Strauss Is A Good Fit Despite Headwinds
- Tesla Stock Predictions: Is Tesla’s Slide Worth a Second Glance?
- Hormel Foods is More than Just Spam
- Clorox Pandemic Gains Have Been Bleached, Time to Get Back In?
- Could the Crash of the Pound Cause the Fed to Blink on Rates?
Receive News & Ratings for PGT Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGT Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.