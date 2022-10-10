Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 28,322 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 846,542 shares.The stock last traded at $9.74 and had previously closed at $9.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Trading Down 1.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.07 and its 200 day moving average is $13.81.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Piedmont Office Realty Trust ( NYSE:PDM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.44). Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 2.60%. The business had revenue of $136.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.32 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.73%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 221.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Piedmont Office Realty Trust

In other news, Director Glenn Gary Cohen bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.01 per share, with a total value of $39,030.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 30,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,751.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Piedmont Office Realty Trust

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 3.0% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 25,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 18,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 27,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 51,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 296,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Company Profile

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

