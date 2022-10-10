Pintu Token (PTU) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $7.06 Million

Pintu Token (PTU) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 10th. Over the last week, Pintu Token has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. Pintu Token has a total market capitalization of $7.06 million and approximately $7,268.00 worth of Pintu Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pintu Token token can currently be bought for about $0.55 or 0.00002876 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pintu Token Token Profile

Pintu Token was first traded on November 25th, 2021. Pintu Token’s total supply is 299,844,842 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,900,000 tokens. Pintu Token’s official Twitter account is @pintuid and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pintu Token’s official message board is pintu.co.id/blog. The official website for Pintu Token is www.pintu.co.id.

Buying and Selling Pintu Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Pintu Token (PTU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Pintu Token has a current supply of 299,844,842 with 23,362,132 in circulation. The last known price of Pintu Token is 0.55107638 USD and is down -0.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $14,789.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.pintu.co.id.”

