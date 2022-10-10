Piper Sandler Raises Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Price Target to $250.00

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $325.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a buy rating and a $336.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $364.00 to $320.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $319.70.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

AMP stock opened at $271.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $273.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $267.48. Ameriprise Financial has a fifty-two week low of $219.99 and a fifty-two week high of $332.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.43.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.73 by $0.08. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 53.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.27 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial will post 24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 18.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameriprise Financial

In other Ameriprise Financial news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.01, for a total value of $277,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,570,665. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 106.6% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. 82.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

