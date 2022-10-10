Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Stock Holdings Increased by Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,921 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,650 shares during the quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAA. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 38.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,415,219 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $187,388,000 after acquiring an additional 4,880,244 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 4,193.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,506,010 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,965,000 after acquiring an additional 2,447,646 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 397.5% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,302,750 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $24,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839,927 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 21.6% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,563,414 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $84,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 12.4% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 8,586,650 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $92,393,000 after acquiring an additional 950,592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.52% of the company’s stock.

Plains All American Pipeline Stock Performance

Shares of Plains All American Pipeline stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.94. The company had a trading volume of 48,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,398,578. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.01. The stock has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 1-year low of $8.64 and a 1-year high of $12.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Plains All American Pipeline ( NYSE:PAA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 9.50%. The firm had revenue of $16.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PAA. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 24th. TheStreet upgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Plains All American Pipeline from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.38.

About Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

