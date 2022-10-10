Playcent Reaches Market Cap of $258,564.24 (PCNT)

Playcent (PCNT) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 10th. One Playcent token can now be bought for approximately $0.0089 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Playcent has traded 15.4% lower against the US dollar. Playcent has a market cap of $258,564.24 and approximately $17,488.00 worth of Playcent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003175 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000645 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010839 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000086 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068982 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10545625 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010195 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Playcent Token Profile

Playcent launched on March 5th, 2021. Playcent’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,965,236 tokens. Playcent’s official Twitter account is @playcentglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. Playcent’s official message board is playcent.medium.com. Playcent’s official website is playcent.com.

Playcent Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Playcent (PCNT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Playcent has a current supply of 60,000,000 with 28,965,236.21591526 in circulation. The last known price of Playcent is 0.00902687 USD and is down -1.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $51,550.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://playcent.com.”

