PlayFuel (PLF) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $5.78 Million

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 10th. PlayFuel has a market cap of $5.78 million and approximately $115.00 worth of PlayFuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PlayFuel token can currently be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, PlayFuel has traded down 11.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003152 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010782 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000085 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068982 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10545625 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010195 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

PlayFuel Token Profile

PlayFuel launched on November 1st, 2019. PlayFuel’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,400,162,692 tokens. The official message board for PlayFuel is news.playfuel.io. The official website for PlayFuel is playfuel.io. PlayFuel’s official Twitter account is @playfuelteam and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PlayFuel Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayFuel (PLF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. PlayFuel has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 500,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of PlayFuel is 0.00132455 USD and is up 0.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $113.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://playfuel.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayFuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayFuel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PlayFuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

