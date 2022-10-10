Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Jonestrading

Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Ascendiant Capital Markets decreased their price target on Plus Therapeutics to $5.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Plus Therapeutics from $7.00 to $3.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

Plus Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of PSTV stock opened at $0.51 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.62 and its 200-day moving average is $0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 0.36. Plus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.39 and a 52 week high of $2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Plus Therapeutics

Plus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PSTV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.06). Equities research analysts expect that Plus Therapeutics will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Otter Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $84,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Plus Therapeutics by 20.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 855,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 142,417 shares during the period. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $1,526,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Plus Therapeutics by 50.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 101,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 33,735 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

Plus Therapeutics Company Profile

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Rhenium-186 NanoLiposome, a patented radiotherapy that targets central nervous system cancers, including recurrent glioblastoma, leptomeningeal metastases, and pediatric brain cancers.

