Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Jonestrading

Oct 10th, 2022

Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTVGet Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Ascendiant Capital Markets decreased their price target on Plus Therapeutics to $5.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Plus Therapeutics from $7.00 to $3.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

Plus Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of PSTV stock opened at $0.51 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.62 and its 200-day moving average is $0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 0.36. Plus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.39 and a 52 week high of $2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71.

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTVGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.06). Equities research analysts expect that Plus Therapeutics will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Plus Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Otter Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $84,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Plus Therapeutics by 20.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 855,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 142,417 shares during the period. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $1,526,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Plus Therapeutics by 50.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 101,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 33,735 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

Plus Therapeutics Company Profile

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Rhenium-186 NanoLiposome, a patented radiotherapy that targets central nervous system cancers, including recurrent glioblastoma, leptomeningeal metastases, and pediatric brain cancers.

