POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) Coverage Initiated at Oppenheimer

Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of POINT Biopharma Global from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Sunday, September 18th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of POINT Biopharma Global from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, POINT Biopharma Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

PNT stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.25. The stock had a trading volume of 15,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,781. POINT Biopharma Global has a 52 week low of $4.25 and a 52 week high of $10.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $754.18 million, a P/E ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 0.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.05.

POINT Biopharma Global ( NASDAQ:PNT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.05). As a group, equities analysts expect that POINT Biopharma Global will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNT. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in POINT Biopharma Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global in the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global in the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global in the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global in the 1st quarter worth $92,000. Institutional investors own 53.83% of the company’s stock.

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a radiopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligands that fight cancer. Its lead product candidates include PNT2002, a prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) targeted radioligand that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors.

