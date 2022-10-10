PolkaWar Trading 5.3% Lower This Week (PWAR)

PolkaWar (PWAR) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 10th. PolkaWar has a total market cap of $108,111.34 and $458,864.00 worth of PolkaWar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PolkaWar has traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. One PolkaWar token can currently be bought for about $0.0069 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003157 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010863 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000084 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069739 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10661331 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010195 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

PolkaWar Token Profile

PolkaWar launched on April 30th, 2021. PolkaWar’s total supply is 82,822,168 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,750,000 tokens. PolkaWar’s official Twitter account is @polkawarnft and its Facebook page is accessible here. PolkaWar’s official website is polkawar.com. PolkaWar’s official message board is medium.com/@polkawar.

Buying and Selling PolkaWar

According to CryptoCompare, “PolkaWar (PWAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. PolkaWar has a current supply of 82,822,168. The last known price of PolkaWar is 0.0067125 USD and is down -3.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $642,368.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polkawar.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolkaWar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PolkaWar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PolkaWar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

