Polker (PKR) Trading 18.6% Lower Over Last Week

Polker (PKR) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. Polker has a market capitalization of $1.03 million and approximately $217,359.00 worth of Polker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polker token can now be purchased for about $0.0071 or 0.00000037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Polker has traded down 18.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003165 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010832 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000084 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069623 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10643676 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010195 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Polker Profile

Polker’s launch date was June 25th, 2021. Polker’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 146,265,524 tokens. The Reddit community for Polker is https://reddit.com/r/polker_pkr. Polker’s official Twitter account is @polker_pkr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Polker is www.pkr.io. Polker’s official message board is polker-pkr.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Polker

According to CryptoCompare, “Polker (PKR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Polker has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 146,265,524 in circulation. The last known price of Polker is 0.00731657 USD and is up 0.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $301,202.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.pkr.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

