Polygon (MATIC) Market Cap Achieves $7.29 Billion

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. One Polygon coin can currently be purchased for about $0.83 or 0.00004333 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Polygon has traded down 10.1% against the dollar. Polygon has a market cap of $7.29 billion and approximately $423.88 million worth of Polygon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon Coin Profile

Polygon was first traded on March 26th, 2018. Polygon’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,734,317,475 coins. The official message board for Polygon is blog.polygon.technology. The Reddit community for Polygon is https://reddit.com/r/0xpolygon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polygon’s official Twitter account is @0xpolygon and its Facebook page is accessible here. Polygon’s official website is polygon.technology.

Buying and Selling Polygon

According to CryptoCompare, “Polygon (MATIC) is a cryptocurrency . Polygon has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 8,734,317,475.28493 in circulation. The last known price of Polygon is 0.8318275 USD and is up 2.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 497 active market(s) with $187,084,461.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polygon.technology/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polygon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polygon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polygon using one of the exchanges listed above.

