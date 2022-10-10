Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) PT Lowered to $45.00 at Mizuho

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Mizuho from $51.00 to $45.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

POR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Portland General Electric from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Portland General Electric from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Portland General Electric currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Portland General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of POR opened at $42.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.58. Portland General Electric has a one year low of $42.15 and a one year high of $57.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.42.

Portland General Electric Announces Dividend

Portland General Electric ( NYSE:POR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $591.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.67 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be paid a $0.4525 dividend. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 23rd. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Portland General Electric

In other Portland General Electric news, VP John Teeruk Kochavatr sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total value of $107,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,112 shares in the company, valued at $758,096.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Portland General Electric

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 725,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,994,000 after buying an additional 43,900 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $410,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,350,000 after buying an additional 24,217 shares during the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 50,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,799,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 225,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,413,000 after buying an additional 17,513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,274 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 415 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 572 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

