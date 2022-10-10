Portland Global Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Portland Global Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DVY. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 161.6% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 40.0% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ DVY traded up $0.48 during trading on Monday, hitting $108.91. 7,884 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,139,197. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $107.00 and a 12-month high of $133.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $119.65 and a 200-day moving average of $122.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $1.346 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th. This is an increase from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $5.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

