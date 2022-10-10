Portland Global Advisors LLC Grows Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Portland Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,018 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,037 shares during the quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 313.0% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,762 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 4,367 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in Intel by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 138,135 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $7,119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,580 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 54,757 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in Intel by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 25,923 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $567,000. Institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 14,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of Intel stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $25.30. 1,108,982 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,770,160. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.40, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.75. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $25.65 and a 52-week high of $56.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.77%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Intel to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. DZ Bank downgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Intel from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.16.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

