PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$1.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.83. The company issued revenue guidance of -. PPG Industries also updated its Q3 guidance to $1.63-1.66 EPS.

NYSE:PPG traded down $4.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $109.65. The stock had a trading volume of 39,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,485,860. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.02. PPG Industries has a 12 month low of $107.06 and a 12 month high of $177.32.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 22.97%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PPG Industries will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.39%.

PPG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $131.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of PPG Industries to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $172.00 to $161.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $150.35.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in PPG Industries by 45.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in PPG Industries during the first quarter worth $40,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in PPG Industries by 17.6% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 668 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PPG Industries in the first quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in PPG Industries in the second quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

