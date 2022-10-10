PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) Reaches New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday after JMP Securities lowered their price target on the stock from $52.00 to $47.00. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock. PRA Group traded as low as $31.95 and last traded at $31.95, with a volume of 9438 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PRA Group

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRAA. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of PRA Group by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 34,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 4,236 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in PRA Group in the second quarter valued at $1,814,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in PRA Group in the second quarter valued at $230,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in PRA Group by 15.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in PRA Group by 347.4% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 57,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 44,495 shares during the last quarter.

PRA Group Stock Down 1.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.51.

About PRA Group

PRA Group ( NASDAQ:PRAA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.38. PRA Group had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $258.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that PRA Group, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Australia, and Europe. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

