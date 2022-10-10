Private Capital Group LLC Sells 236 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Private Capital Group LLC cut its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 8,685.7% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Price Performance

MDLZ traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $55.62. The company had a trading volume of 6,943,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,782,432. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $76.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.72 and a twelve month high of $69.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.37.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 14.67%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 56.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Mondelez International to $73.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

About Mondelez International

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.