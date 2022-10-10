Private Capital Group LLC Sells 6,400 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Private Capital Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,400 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IYW. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of IYW traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $73.30. 25,061 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 580,167. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.96. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $73.32 and a 1 year high of $118.00.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

