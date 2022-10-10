Private Capital Group LLC Sells 659 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Private Capital Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 659 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 15.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 110,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,320,000 after acquiring an additional 14,816 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 75.8% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 13,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after buying an additional 5,726 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 22.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 20,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after buying an additional 3,753 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 52,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,817,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 6.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on NVO shares. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a 750.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $750.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $682.43.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:NVO traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $103.85. 35,442 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,548,833. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.90. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $91.51 and a one year high of $122.16. The company has a market cap of $235.01 billion, a PE ratio of 31.06, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 32.14% and a return on equity of 72.10%. Equities analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.5836 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is 24.18%.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

