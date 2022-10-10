Private Capital Group LLC Sells 866 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Private Capital Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,441 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 866 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Walmart by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 125,681,258 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $18,716,452,000 after acquiring an additional 520,788 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,925,852,000. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in Walmart by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 15,431,684 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,297,510,000 after purchasing an additional 5,007,342 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,904,858 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,623,951,000 after buying an additional 303,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Walmart by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,319,525 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,387,864,000 after acquiring an additional 608,621 shares during the period. 31.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Walmart from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Walmart from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Raymond James increased their price target on Walmart from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Walmart from $117.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.41.

Walmart Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of WMT stock traded up $0.71 on Monday, reaching $129.27. 151,945 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,448,459. The company has a market capitalization of $350.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.51. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.27 and a 12-month high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $133.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.11.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $152.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.96 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.36%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total value of $587,912.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 268,183 shares in the company, valued at $36,038,431.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total value of $587,912.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 268,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,038,431.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total transaction of $1,233,401.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,507,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,522,030.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,156,499 shares of company stock worth $297,863,113 over the last three months. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.