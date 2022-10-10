Private Capital Group LLC Sells 9,568 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Private Capital Group LLC lowered its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 87.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,568 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 27,039.0% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,918,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 3,903,893 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4,837.6% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 993,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,817,000 after purchasing an additional 973,182 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,993,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,949,898,000 after acquiring an additional 753,260 shares in the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 31.0% in the second quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 1,412,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,440,000 after acquiring an additional 333,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter worth $71,578,000.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IJH traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $225.23. The company had a trading volume of 242,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,526,285. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $217.39 and a 1-year high of $292.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $243.27 and a 200-day moving average of $244.76.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.