ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Hits New 52-Week Low at $18.96

Shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $18.96 and last traded at $19.07, with a volume of 1252976 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.50.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Stock Down 3.9 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 251.6% in the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 152.3% in the second quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the first quarter valued at $53,000.

About ProShares UltraPro QQQ

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

