PsyOptions (PSY) Reaches One Day Volume of $263,470.00

PsyOptions (PSY) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. In the last week, PsyOptions has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar. One PsyOptions token can now be bought for approximately $0.0327 or 0.00000170 BTC on major exchanges. PsyOptions has a market capitalization of $32.65 million and $263,470.00 worth of PsyOptions was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PsyOptions alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003161 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000783 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00010819 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000084 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069758 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10664299 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010195 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

PsyOptions Profile

PsyOptions’ genesis date was January 21st, 2022. PsyOptions’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. PsyOptions’ official Twitter account is @psyoptions and its Facebook page is accessible here. PsyOptions’ official website is www.psyoptions.io.

Buying and Selling PsyOptions

According to CryptoCompare, “PsyOptions (PSY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. PsyOptions has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of PsyOptions is 0.03275627 USD and is up 0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $215,474.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.psyoptions.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PsyOptions directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PsyOptions should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PsyOptions using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PsyOptions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PsyOptions and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.