Puma (ETR:PUM) Given a €66.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Puma (ETR:PUM – Get Rating) received a €66.00 ($67.35) price target from research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 38.77% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PUM. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €100.00 ($102.04) target price on shares of Puma in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Baader Bank set a €72.00 ($73.47) target price on shares of Puma in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €82.00 ($83.67) target price on shares of Puma in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. UBS Group set a €105.00 ($107.14) target price on shares of Puma in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €80.00 ($81.63) target price on shares of Puma in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th.

Puma Stock Performance

PUM traded down €2.56 ($2.61) on Monday, reaching €47.56 ($48.53). The company had a trading volume of 688,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,248. Puma has a fifty-two week low of €45.64 ($46.57) and a fifty-two week high of €115.40 ($117.76). The stock has a market cap of $7.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is €60.58 and its 200 day moving average is €65.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.39, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Puma Company Profile

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Greater China, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

