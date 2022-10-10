Pundi X (New) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $12.80 Million (PUNDIX)

Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. Over the last week, Pundi X (New) has traded down 13.7% against the US dollar. One Pundi X (New) token can currently be purchased for about $0.49 or 0.00002554 BTC on major exchanges. Pundi X (New) has a market capitalization of $126.92 million and $12.80 million worth of Pundi X (New) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pundi X (New) Profile

Pundi X (New)’s genesis date was June 29th, 2021. Pundi X (New)’s total supply is 258,491,637 tokens. Pundi X (New)’s official Twitter account is @pundixlabs. The official message board for Pundi X (New) is medium.com/pundix. Pundi X (New)’s official website is pundix.com.

Pundi X (New) Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Pundi X (New) has a current supply of 258,491,637.23. The last known price of Pundi X (New) is 0.49977692 USD and is up 1.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 47 active market(s) with $6,753,534.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://pundix.com/.”

