Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Shares Gap Down to $42.51

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $42.51, but opened at $41.00. Qiagen shares last traded at $40.71, with a volume of 10,531 shares trading hands.

QGEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oddo Bhf lowered Qiagen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered Qiagen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.38.

Qiagen ( NYSE:QGEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Qiagen had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 22.75%. The firm had revenue of $515.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.09 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Qiagen will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Qiagen by 446.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Qiagen during the 2nd quarter worth $139,000. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Qiagen during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. 55.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

