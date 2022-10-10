QMALL TOKEN (QMALL) 24-Hour Volume Hits $648,731.00

QMALL TOKEN (QMALL) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 10th. QMALL TOKEN has a market cap of $16.30 million and $648,731.00 worth of QMALL TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QMALL TOKEN token can now be purchased for approximately $0.54 or 0.00002820 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, QMALL TOKEN has traded down 10.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About QMALL TOKEN

QMALL TOKEN’s genesis date was December 1st, 2021. QMALL TOKEN’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,251,642 tokens. The official website for QMALL TOKEN is qmall.io/qmall-token. QMALL TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @qmall_exchange.

QMALL TOKEN Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QMALL TOKEN (QMALL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QMALL TOKEN has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QMALL TOKEN is 0.5544268 USD and is up 1.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $619,628.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://qmall.io/qmall-token.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QMALL TOKEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QMALL TOKEN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QMALL TOKEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

