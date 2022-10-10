Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Shares Bought by Shaker Investments LLC OH

Shaker Investments LLC OH boosted its position in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,341 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the quarter. Qualys comprises about 1.3% of Shaker Investments LLC OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Shaker Investments LLC OH’s holdings in Qualys were worth $2,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QLYS. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Qualys during the 2nd quarter worth about $21,147,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Qualys by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,045,674 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $576,145,000 after acquiring an additional 56,825 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD acquired a new stake in Qualys during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,940,000. Burney Co. lifted its position in Qualys by 132.4% during the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 76,348 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,873,000 after acquiring an additional 43,496 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Qualys by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 796,321 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $113,404,000 after acquiring an additional 41,183 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QLYS traded down $5.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $132.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,193. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.75 and a beta of 0.64. Qualys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.10 and a 1-year high of $162.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $146.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.59.

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. Qualys had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 22.68%. The company had revenue of $119.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Qualys’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QLYS has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Qualys to $135.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Qualys from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Qualys from $138.00 to $142.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Qualys from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Qualys currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.25.

In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.45, for a total transaction of $836,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,249,880.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.45, for a total transaction of $836,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,249,880.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.16, for a total value of $325,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,995,338.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,016 shares of company stock worth $5,605,606. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

