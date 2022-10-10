Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) Price Hits $0.14 on Major Exchanges

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 10th. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000750 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a market capitalization of $11.09 million and $21,057.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,286.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000315 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00021181 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.23 or 0.00275994 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.99 or 0.00134761 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $144.68 or 0.00750162 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $115.34 or 0.00598027 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.31 or 0.00255664 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005172 BTC.

About Quantum Resistant Ledger

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CRYPTO:QRL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 16th, 2016. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 76,644,441 coins. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @qrledger and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Quantum Resistant Ledger is theqrl.org. The official message board for Quantum Resistant Ledger is qrl.foundation/assets/qrlf-pr-20180626.pdf. The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is https://reddit.com/r/qrl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Quantum Resistant Ledger

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2016. Users are able to generate QRL through the process of mining. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a current supply of 76,643,382.40373693. The last known price of Quantum Resistant Ledger is 0.14966784 USD and is up 5.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $17,546.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://theqrl.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum Resistant Ledger should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

