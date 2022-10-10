QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $8.04

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.04 and last traded at $8.17, with a volume of 30289 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on QS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on QuantumScape from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Truist Financial began coverage on QuantumScape in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on QuantumScape from $30.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QuantumScape currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

QuantumScape Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.77 and a 200-day moving average of $12.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of -11.71 and a beta of 6.14. The company has a current ratio of 32.11, a quick ratio of 32.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Insiders Place Their Bets

QuantumScape ( NYSE:QS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22). The company’s quarterly revenue was up NaN% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.44) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other QuantumScape news, insider Mohit Singh sold 8,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.07, for a total value of $77,095.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 302,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,740,563.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 252,129 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $3,159,176.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 497,840 shares in the company, valued at $6,237,935.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,200,407 shares of company stock worth $14,508,895 in the last ninety days. 13.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On QuantumScape

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of QuantumScape by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its position in QuantumScape by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in QuantumScape by 1,120.8% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 3,990 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in QuantumScape by 108.8% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 121,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,692,000 after acquiring an additional 63,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in QuantumScape during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,313,000. 25.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QuantumScape Company Profile

(Get Rating)

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

