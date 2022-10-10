R.P. Boggs & Co. Has $4.81 Million Position in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

R.P. Boggs & Co. reduced its holdings in shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. FirstService comprises 6.3% of R.P. Boggs & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. R.P. Boggs & Co. owned about 0.09% of FirstService worth $4,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in FirstService by 372.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in FirstService during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in FirstService during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in FirstService by 60,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust bought a new position in FirstService during the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. 64.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of FirstService from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSV traded up $0.76 during trading on Monday, reaching $122.25. The stock had a trading volume of 428 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,235. FirstService Co. has a one year low of $112.44 and a one year high of $202.78. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.29 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.46.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. FirstService had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The business had revenue of $930.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $920.84 million. As a group, research analysts expect that FirstService Co. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.2025 dividend. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. FirstService’s payout ratio is currently 28.62%.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

