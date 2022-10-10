Race Kingdom (ATOZ) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1.53 Million

Race Kingdom (ATOZ) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 10th. Race Kingdom has a total market capitalization of $34.41 million and $1.53 million worth of Race Kingdom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Race Kingdom has traded 166.8% higher against the dollar. One Race Kingdom token can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000636 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Race Kingdom

Race Kingdom’s genesis date was July 9th, 2022. Race Kingdom’s total supply is 3,700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 281,200,000 tokens. Race Kingdom’s official message board is medium.com/@racekingdom3_0. The Reddit community for Race Kingdom is https://reddit.com/r/racekingdom3_0 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Race Kingdom is racekingdom.io. Race Kingdom’s official Twitter account is @racekingdom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Race Kingdom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Race Kingdom (ATOZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Race Kingdom has a current supply of 3,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Race Kingdom is 0.12171289 USD and is down -0.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,106,524.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://racekingdom.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Race Kingdom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Race Kingdom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Race Kingdom using one of the exchanges listed above.

