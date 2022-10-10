Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) is Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 281,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,233 shares during the quarter. Raymond James accounts for approximately 2.1% of Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Raymond James worth $25,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RJF. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Raymond James by 365.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Raymond James

In other Raymond James news, insider James E. Bunn sold 4,000 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.75, for a total transaction of $427,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,251,998. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 10.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Raymond James Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE RJF traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $107.51. 3,316 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,202,976. The company has a market capitalization of $23.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.03. Raymond James has a 52-week low of $84.86 and a 52-week high of $117.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $105.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.30.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.01). Raymond James had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 17.94%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. Raymond James’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Raymond James will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raymond James Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RJF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Raymond James from $138.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Raymond James from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.00.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

