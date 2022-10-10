Realty Income (NYSE:O) Hits New 1-Year Low at $57.35

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $57.35 and last traded at $57.36, with a volume of 141991 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $58.03.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on O. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $81.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.14.
The stock has a market cap of $34.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.75, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.37 and its 200-day moving average is $68.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in O. MAI Capital Management raised its position in Realty Income by 21.5% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 243,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,593,000 after acquiring an additional 43,069 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 10.1% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,087,000 after purchasing an additional 5,413 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 46.3% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 30,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 9,637 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 7.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 279,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,372,000 after purchasing an additional 20,260 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 10.9% in the second quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 174,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,105,000 after purchasing an additional 17,093 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.57% of the company’s stock.
Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.
