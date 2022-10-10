Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) CEO Sells $417,493.74 in Stock

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) CEO Christopher Gibson sold 36,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total value of $417,493.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 562,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,519,065.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Christopher Gibson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 4th, Christopher Gibson sold 36,825 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.49, for a total value of $349,469.25.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 8.0 %

RXRX stock opened at $10.78 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -7.87 and a beta of -0.75. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.92 and a 1-year high of $21.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Recursion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RXRX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $7.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 million. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 45.13% and a negative net margin of 1,294.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RXRX. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 407.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 8,347 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 183.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,656,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,770,000 after buying an additional 3,012,233 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $445,000. MV Management XI L.L.C. acquired a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $33,779,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,827,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,242,000 after buying an additional 595,150 shares in the last quarter. 54.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RXRX. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282 for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881 to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; and REC-3599, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat GM2 gangliosidosis.

