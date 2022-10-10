RED Trading Down 13.9% Over Last 7 Days (RED)

RED (RED) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. One RED token can currently be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, RED has traded 13.9% lower against the dollar. RED has a market capitalization of $293,200.45 and $22,209.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get RED alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003149 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010887 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000084 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069849 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10678195 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010195 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About RED

RED launched on January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 tokens. RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here. RED’s official website is ico.red-lang.org.

RED Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RED (RED) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. RED has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 130,000,009.3 in circulation. The last known price of RED is 0.00220426 USD and is up 6.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $24,779.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ico.red-lang.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RED should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RED using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for RED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RED and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.