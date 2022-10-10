Redacted Cartel Price Tops $35.59 (BTRFLY)

Redacted Cartel (BTRFLY) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 10th. Redacted Cartel has a market cap of $5.79 million and approximately $34,553.00 worth of Redacted Cartel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Redacted Cartel token can currently be bought for about $35.59 or 0.00186826 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Redacted Cartel has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Redacted Cartel alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003175 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000796 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010755 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000083 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070209 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10733186 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010195 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Redacted Cartel

Redacted Cartel’s launch date was December 15th, 2021. Redacted Cartel’s total supply is 105,051 tokens. The official website for Redacted Cartel is www.redactedcartel.xyz. Redacted Cartel’s official Twitter account is @redactedcartel.

Buying and Selling Redacted Cartel

According to CryptoCompare, “Redacted Cartel (BTRFLY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Redacted Cartel has a current supply of 105,051 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Redacted Cartel is 35.28676346 USD and is up 6.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $38,696.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.redactedcartel.xyz/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redacted Cartel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Redacted Cartel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Redacted Cartel using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Redacted Cartel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Redacted Cartel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.