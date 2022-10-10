ReddCoin Price Reaches $0.0004 on Major Exchanges (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 21.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 10th. In the last week, ReddCoin has traded down 17.3% against the dollar. One ReddCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ReddCoin has a total market capitalization of $11.07 million and approximately $21,239.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005163 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000436 BTC.

Cap (CAP) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.79 or 0.00896471 BTC.

Aurix (AUR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00004901 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CloudChat (CC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CropBytes (CBX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002393 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ReddCoin (RDD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2014. ReddCoin has a current supply of 30,397,274,955. The last known price of ReddCoin is 0.00034708 USD and is down -0.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $2,881.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.reddcoin.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

