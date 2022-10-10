Reef Tops 24 Hour Volume of $57.96 Million (REEF)

Reef (REEF) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 10th. Reef has a market capitalization of $112.05 million and approximately $57.96 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Reef has traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar. One Reef coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003149 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00012432 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010887 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000084 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069849 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10678195 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010195 BTC.

Reef Profile

Reef (CRYPTO:REEF) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2020. Reef’s total supply is 20,241,228,605 coins. Reef’s official message board is medium.com/@reefdefi. Reef’s official Twitter account is @reef_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Reef is https://reddit.com/r/reefdefi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Reef is reef.io.

Buying and Selling Reef

According to CryptoCompare, “Reef (REEF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Reef has a current supply of 20,224,032,329 with 20,223,970,231 in circulation. The last known price of Reef is 0.00557696 USD and is up 3.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 112 active market(s) with $46,603,461.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://reef.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reef directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Reef should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Reef using one of the exchanges listed above.

