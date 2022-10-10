Reflex Finance 24 Hour Volume Reaches $69,438.00 (REFLEX V2)

Reflex Finance (REFLEX V2) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 10th. Reflex Finance has a total market cap of $1.76 million and $69,438.00 worth of Reflex Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Reflex Finance has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar. One Reflex Finance token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003189 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000746 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010755 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070209 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10733186 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010195 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Reflex Finance Token Profile

Reflex Finance was first traded on February 4th, 2022. Reflex Finance’s total supply is 649,896,857,000,000 tokens. Reflex Finance’s official website is reflexfinance.com. The Reddit community for Reflex Finance is https://reddit.com/r/ReflexFinance. Reflex Finance’s official Twitter account is @reflex_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Reflex Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflex Finance (REFLEX V2) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Reflex Finance has a current supply of 649,896,857,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Reflex Finance is 0 USD and is up 2.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $124,407.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://reflexfinance.com/.”

