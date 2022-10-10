Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Holdings Lowered by CCM Investment Advisers LLC

CCM Investment Advisers LLC reduced its holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 385,201 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 65,275 shares during the period. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $7,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RF. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,861,676 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,200,661,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150,107 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,902,764 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $487,555,000 after buying an additional 550,917 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,271,811 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $362,211,000 after buying an additional 536,935 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 0.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,256,230 shares of the bank’s stock worth $295,114,000 after purchasing an additional 71,215 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 296.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,552,656 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,902,000 after purchasing an additional 7,891,037 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RF traded down $0.19 on Monday, reaching $20.26. 84,023 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,858,801. Regions Financial Co. has a one year low of $18.01 and a one year high of $25.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $18.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.95.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 32.85% and a return on equity of 14.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. This is a positive change from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.04%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RF. Citigroup lowered Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Regions Financial from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Raymond James upgraded Regions Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.79.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

