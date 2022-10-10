Reik & CO. LLC Raises Stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Reik & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 484,564 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. McCormick & Company, Incorporated makes up approximately 11.4% of Reik & CO. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Reik & CO. LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $40,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MKC. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 50.0% during the first quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter worth about $41,000. 78.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MKC shares. Argus downgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.25.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Price Performance

Shares of MKC traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $74.71. The company had a trading volume of 39,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,352,037. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.98. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $71.19 and a 1-year high of $107.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $20.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.57.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.12). McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 15.65%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 7th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.81%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

