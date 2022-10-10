Relx (NYSE:RELX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Relx (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on RELX. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Relx from GBX 2,615 ($31.60) to GBX 2,700 ($32.62) in a report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Relx from GBX 2,200 ($26.58) to GBX 2,000 ($24.17) in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Relx from GBX 2,750 ($33.23) to GBX 2,860 ($34.56) in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Relx from GBX 2,805 ($33.89) to GBX 2,828 ($34.17) in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Relx from GBX 2,650 ($32.02) to GBX 2,785 ($33.65) in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $2,668.83.

Relx stock opened at $24.92 on Friday. Relx has a 52 week low of $23.39 and a 52 week high of $32.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.99.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were given a $0.4443 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RELX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Relx by 209.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,384,826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,068,000 after buying an additional 937,368 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Relx during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $23,448,000. Martin Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Relx by 9,679.6% during the 2nd quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 848,383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,934,000 after buying an additional 839,708 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Relx during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $16,781,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Relx by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,795,261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,333,000 after buying an additional 566,815 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

