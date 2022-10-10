Renault (EPA:RNO) Given a €55.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($56.12) price target on Renault (EPA:RNO – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on RNO. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €36.00 ($36.73) price objective on shares of Renault in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €30.00 ($30.61) price objective on shares of Renault in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €34.00 ($34.69) price objective on shares of Renault in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €33.00 ($33.67) price objective on shares of Renault in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €28.00 ($28.57) price objective on shares of Renault in a research note on Thursday.

Renault Stock Performance

Shares of EPA:RNO opened at €30.68 ($31.31) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €29.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is €26.00. Renault has a 52 week low of €73.71 ($75.21) and a 52 week high of €100.70 ($102.76).

About Renault

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, LADA, Jinbei & Huaasong, and Eveasy, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

