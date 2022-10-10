Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Renewable Energy Group Trading Up 0.1 %

REGI stock opened at $61.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.33. Renewable Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of $32.54 and a fifty-two week high of $70.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 5.14 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

Get Renewable Energy Group alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Renewable Energy Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,755,126 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $591,649,000 after buying an additional 70,834 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,646,992 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $342,490,000 after buying an additional 96,933 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at $41,450,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,648,987 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $160,661,000 after buying an additional 86,527 shares during the period. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at $89,561,000. 90.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Renewable Energy Group

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Bio-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Renewable Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renewable Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.