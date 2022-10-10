Research Analysts’ New Coverage for October 10th (ACLLY, ACSAY, ADXS, AEOXF, AGRX, AGTC, AIG, AIRT, ANNSF, ARGGY)

Posted by on Oct 10th, 2022

Research Analysts’ new coverage for Monday, October 10th:

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of ABB Turbo Systems (OTCMKTS:ACLLY). They issued a buy rating and a CHF 22 target price on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. started coverage on shares of ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios (OTCMKTS:ACSAY). Jefferies Financial Group Inc. issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Aeroports de Paris (OTCMKTS:AEOXF). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of American International Group (NYSE:AIG). They issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Aena S.M.E. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global (OTCMKTS:ARGGY). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. started coverage on shares of Balfour Beatty (OTCMKTS:BAFYY). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brookfield Property Partners (NYSE:BPY). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR). HC Wainwright issued a neutral rating and a $1.50 target price on the stock.

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Bank of America Co. initiated coverage on shares of Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG). Bank of America Co. issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG). Morgan Stanley issued an equal weight rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG). They issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG). JPMorgan Chase & Co. issued a neutral rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG). The firm issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. started coverage on shares of carsales.com (OTCMKTS:CSXXY). The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. issued a neutral rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Eiffage (OTCMKTS:EFGSY). Jefferies Financial Group Inc. issued a hold rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY). The firm issued a buy rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE). The firm issued a buy rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. began coverage on shares of Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUY). They issued an underperform rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. started coverage on shares of Ferrovial (OTCMKTS:FRRVY). Jefferies Financial Group Inc. issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Great Panther Mining (NYSE:GPL). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Barclays PLC initiated coverage on shares of Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB). The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. initiated coverage on shares of HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HOCFF). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Bank of America Co. began coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM). Bank of America Co. issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IEC Electronics (NYSE:IEC). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. started coverage on shares of Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC). They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of iPower (NYSE:IPW). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kadmon (NYSE:KDMN). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Chardan Capital started coverage on shares of Nauticus Robotics (NASDAQ:KITT). The firm issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Corvus Gold (NYSE:KOR). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NYSE:LIQT). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of LINKBANCORP (NASDAQ:LNKB). The firm issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Comstock (NYSE:LODE). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Mineral Resources (OTCMKTS:MALRF). They issued a sector perform rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Munters Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:MMNNF). The firm issued a buy rating and a SEK 95 price target on the stock.

ThinkEquity began coverage on shares of Mobilicom (NASDAQ:MOB). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX). Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Orion Group (NYSE:ORN). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PolyMet Mining (NYSE:PLM). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Reed’s (NYSE:REED). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Saga Communications (NYSE:SGA). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. started coverage on shares of Skanska AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKSBF). The firm issued an underperform rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY). Jefferies Financial Group Inc. issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vonage (NYSE:VG). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of voxeljet (NYSE:VJET). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. began coverage on shares of Wayfair (NYSE:W). The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. issued a neutral rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Western Copper and Gold (NYSE:WRN). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zovio (NYSE:ZVO). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

