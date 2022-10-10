Research Analysts’ New Coverage for October 10th (ACLLY, ACSAY, ADXS, AEOXF, AGRX, AGTC, AIG, AIRT, ANNSF, ARGGY)

Research Analysts’ new coverage for Monday, October 10th:

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of ABB Turbo Systems (OTCMKTS:ACLLY). They issued a buy rating and a CHF 22 target price on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. started coverage on shares of ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios (OTCMKTS:ACSAY). Jefferies Financial Group Inc. issued a hold rating on the stock.

Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Aeroports de Paris (OTCMKTS:AEOXF). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of American International Group (NYSE:AIG). They issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Aena S.M.E. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global (OTCMKTS:ARGGY). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. started coverage on shares of Balfour Beatty (OTCMKTS:BAFYY). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brookfield Property Partners (NYSE:BPY). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR). HC Wainwright issued a neutral rating and a $1.50 target price on the stock.

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Bank of America Co. initiated coverage on shares of Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG). Bank of America Co. issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG). Morgan Stanley issued an equal weight rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG). They issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG). JPMorgan Chase & Co. issued a neutral rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG). The firm issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. started coverage on shares of carsales.com (OTCMKTS:CSXXY). The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. issued a neutral rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Eiffage (OTCMKTS:EFGSY). Jefferies Financial Group Inc. issued a hold rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY). The firm issued a buy rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE). The firm issued a buy rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. began coverage on shares of Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUY). They issued an underperform rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. started coverage on shares of Ferrovial (OTCMKTS:FRRVY). Jefferies Financial Group Inc. issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Great Panther Mining (NYSE:GPL). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Barclays PLC initiated coverage on shares of Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB). The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. initiated coverage on shares of HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HOCFF). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Bank of America Co. began coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM). Bank of America Co. issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IEC Electronics (NYSE:IEC). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. started coverage on shares of Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC). They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of iPower (NYSE:IPW). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kadmon (NYSE:KDMN). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Chardan Capital started coverage on shares of Nauticus Robotics (NASDAQ:KITT). The firm issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Corvus Gold (NYSE:KOR). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NYSE:LIQT). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of LINKBANCORP (NASDAQ:LNKB). The firm issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Comstock (NYSE:LODE). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Mineral Resources (OTCMKTS:MALRF). They issued a sector perform rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Munters Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:MMNNF). The firm issued a buy rating and a SEK 95 price target on the stock.

ThinkEquity began coverage on shares of Mobilicom (NASDAQ:MOB). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX). Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Orion Group (NYSE:ORN). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PolyMet Mining (NYSE:PLM). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Reed’s (NYSE:REED). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Saga Communications (NYSE:SGA). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. started coverage on shares of Skanska AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKSBF). The firm issued an underperform rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY). Jefferies Financial Group Inc. issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vonage (NYSE:VG). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of voxeljet (NYSE:VJET). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. began coverage on shares of Wayfair (NYSE:W). The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. issued a neutral rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Western Copper and Gold (NYSE:WRN). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zovio (NYSE:ZVO). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

