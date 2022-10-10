Resolute Mining (LON:RSG) Price Target Cut to GBX 48

Resolute Mining (LON:RSG – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 49 ($0.59) to GBX 48 ($0.58) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Resolute Mining Stock Performance

RSG stock opened at GBX 13 ($0.16) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 15.10 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 16.18. Resolute Mining has a fifty-two week low of GBX 11 ($0.13) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 26 ($0.31). The stock has a market capitalization of £143.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.69, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Get Resolute Mining alerts:

About Resolute Mining

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Resolute Mining Limited engages in mining, exploration, development, operation, and production of gold properties in Africa, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company's flagship project is the Syama Gold Mine located in Mali, West Africa. It also owns Mako Gold Mine in Senegal, West Africa.

Receive News & Ratings for Resolute Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resolute Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.