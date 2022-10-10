Resolute Mining (LON:RSG) Price Target Cut to GBX 48

Resolute Mining (LON:RSG – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 49 ($0.59) to GBX 48 ($0.58) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Resolute Mining Stock Performance
RSG stock opened at GBX 13 ($0.16) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 15.10 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 16.18. Resolute Mining has a fifty-two week low of GBX 11 ($0.13) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 26 ($0.31). The stock has a market capitalization of £143.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.69, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.41.
About Resolute Mining
Recommended Stories
- 2 Regional Banks With Sector-Beating Price Performance
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/3-10/7
- ConAgra Brands Is A Value Pick For Income Investors
- 3 Stocks With Market-Beating Price Performance
- Lucid Motors May Test Investors’ Resolve, But Should They Sell?
Receive News & Ratings for Resolute Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resolute Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.