Revain (REV) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $66.88 Million

Revain (REV) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 10th. One Revain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Revain has a market capitalization of $66.88 million and $912,738.00 worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Revain has traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Revain Profile

Revain is a token. It was first traded on August 4th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 85,061,485,690 tokens. Revain’s official Twitter account is @revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. Revain’s official message board is medium.com/revain. The official website for Revain is revain.org. The Reddit community for Revain is https://reddit.com/r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Revain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Revain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Revain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

